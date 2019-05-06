BD bowled out for 292 in U16 match

LAHORE: Bangladesh Under-16s were bowled out for 292 in their first innings on the opening day of the second three-day match against Pakistan Under-16s in Khulna on Monday, says press release.Pakistan captain Umer Eman won the toss and opted to field first. Bangladesh captain Rihad Khan made 136 off 120 balls to lead his team to a good total.

Mofizul Islam Robin scored 53 off 116 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Maksudar Rahman scored 31 off 78 balls with three fours. Right-arm medium pace bowler Aseer Mughal was the most successful Pakistani bowler of the day as he took four wickets in 15 overs conceding a mere 38 runs.

Left-arm spinner Ali Asfand took three wickets for 50 runs in 17.5 overs. Right-arm medium pace bowler Khalid Khan took two wickets for 48 runs.In reply, Pakistan ended the first-day at 20-2. Muhammad Shehzad (8) and Muhammad Waqas (9) were the two batsmen dismissed before the stumps were drawn for the day.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh Under-16s 292 all out in 73.5 overs (Rihad Khan 136 not out, Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudur Rahman 31; Aseer Mughal 4-38, Ali Asfand 3-50). Pakistan Under-16s 20-2 in 8 overs.