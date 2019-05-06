4 Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to Isloites

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has established four subsidised bazaars in order to facilitate Isloites in the holy month of Ramazan.

These bazaars had been set up at Public Works Department Housing Society, Tarnol, Tarlai and Sector G-6, an ICT official Monday said. He said subsidised rates for flour, ghee, lentils and meat had also been approved while the prices of Pakoras, Samosas are also being notified this time for providing relief to the general public.

Moreover, he said the city administration would ensure availability of all daily-use commodities at these bazaars. Price magistrate were already notified and special raid teams were being constituted for hoarding and illegal profiteering control, he added.

He said special directives had also been issued to prominently display the rate list of all commodities. The contact number of officers concerned would be mentioned in the rate list so that in case of any price violation would be accessed easily.