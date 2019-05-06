CUI student wins HEC award

Islamabad: Aimen Butt a student of Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) won the All Pakistan Inter-University Declamation contest organised by Higher Education Commission.

In a fiercely competed final contest, Aimen Butt of CUI won the first position in English debate all over Pakistan bagging a personal cash prize of Rs100,000 and the coveted Allama Iqbal Shield for year-2019 for COMSATS University Islamabad.

Aimen Butt presented Allama Iqbal Shield to Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI in a ceremony held at the university. Rector, CUI appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of the Literary and Debating Society and congratulated the winning student for bringing laurels and raising the name of the university across Pakistan.

The 20th All Pakistan Inter-University Declamation Contest was held at AIOU`s auditorium on April 30, 2019 pitching top speakers of the regions against each other vying for the individual cash prizes of Rs100,000 (1st prize), Rs75,000 (2nd Prize) and Rs50,000 (3rd prize) and the Allama Iqbal Shield for the winner University.