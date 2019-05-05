Pervez Khattak says PTI to defeat other parties in LG polls

NOWSHERA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said all the religious and political parties in Nowshera cannot defeat the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the upcoming local government elections despite that the ruling party will have a solo flight in the ballot.

He was talking to the media at the Khansher Garhi in Pabbi town of the Nowshera district on Sunday.

KP Irrigation Minister Liaquat Khan Khattak, Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, MPAs Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Mian Khaliqur Rehman, Ishaq Khattak, and District Nazim Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said masses and youth were an asset to the PTI. “Nobody can challenge the PTI as along as masses, youth and women are with us,” he said the religious and political parties were destined to a crushing defeat in the upcoming local government elections.

Earlier, the defence minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to pulling the country out of the prevailing crises.

“The people will realise the change in next six to eight months,” the minister said, adding, the PTI government had to take some tough decisions to put the country on the right track.

He was addressing a gathering at Bakhti area where Awami National Party leader Akhtar Ali Khattak and others announced to join the party.

“Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have looted the country turn by turn. And Imran Khan will not compromise on corruption and all the looted money will be recovered from the corrupt,” he went on to add.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI defeated the opposition in the 2018 general election and it would now be their fate in future as well.

He said the rulers in the past promoted own interests instead of taking measures for the development of the country.

“The opposition leaders are now trying to flee the country in a bid to escape accountability,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI government was honouring the pledges made with the people. “To overcome water and energy crises, megaprojects are being launched. The premier opened work on the Mohmand dam,” he added.

The defence minister also termed the PM’s recent China visit as successful. “China has been making a huge investment in Pakistan which will open job opportunities in the country,” he added.

He also criticised ANP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leaders for what he said trying to mislead people. “They were in power several times but did nothing for the development of their respective areas,” he went on to add.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar Ali Khattak said he joined the PTI as he believed Prime Minister Imran Khan had the vision and guts to pull the country out of crises.