Reza Baqir resigned from IMF to serve Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Dr Reza Baqir is a proud son of Pakistan, who has resigned from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to serve Pakistan.

Commenting on media reports, particularly the concerns shown by the opposition parties, on the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), she said that Dr Reza Baqir, being son of the soil, has readied himself to workshoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Imran Khan to put Pakistan’s economy on sound footing.

She noted that Dr Reza Baqir has got education from high-ranking academic institutions abroad and he is welcomed in Pakistan. She alleged that the opposition wanted that those Pakistanis, who were serving in leading world organisations, should not come to Pakistan.

“In Naya Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan, capabilities and talents are duly valued. Gone are the times when (prime minister’s) brother was chief minister of a province, while his nephew was all in all in handling the provincial matters, whereas his daughter acted like deputy prime minister and the brother-in-law would work as finance minister of Pakistan,” she maintained, making an indirect reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

She questioned why the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, who pushed the nation into a quagmire of problems, appeared concerned?