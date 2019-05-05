Bajwa asks govt, provinces to help hockey

ISLAMABAD: Amid the testing and most difficult times the game of hockey faces, former Olympian and newly appointed secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa promises taking a fresh start where there would be respect for all those willing to contribute to stage revival game at all levels.

Talking to The News Sunday, Asif Bajwa who has vast experience of managing hockey at all levels underlined his priorities requesting all the Olympians to come forward and help the game flourish. “I know and realize that all former Pakistan players love the game and want to see improvement at all levels including domestic and international hockey. I promise to give them all the respect and honour they deserve. They are our heroes and should be treated like that. What I and my president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar expect from them is a helping hand to see the game staging revival at national and international level. Mudslinging is a very easy job. The real service is contributing for the cause in a practical way. The game of hockey cannot afford any unhealthy criticism at this point. What has passed is a history now. We want fresh beginning and hopefully would get the same response from former players, Olympians and media.”

Asif Bajwa called on the government to help PHF in their efforts to launch renaissance of the game in the country. “Look in a country like Pakistan it is almost impossible to improve plight of any top level game without government support. Though we want to see hockey standing on its own feet the dream needs time to materialize. Once our cooperate sector starts helping sports specially our national game hockey, our dependence on the government would become lesser. But that requires some time and constitutional adjustments where it could become pertinent on all multinationals to support and back major sports like we see in Europe.”

Asif Bajwa called on the private sector not to shy away from supporting sports. “Without cooperate sector support producing healthy and result oriented society is a difficult task. The country’s youth need cooperate sector support for building healthy nation. I have big hopes from the private sector,” he said.

Newly appointed PHF secretary said his first job would be to see rebuilding of PHF as an institution. “Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar is keen to see the PHF working on professional lines. My first task is to cherish that dream and help my president achieve that target. An institution where every professional should know what is his responsibilities and what is required to achieve that.”