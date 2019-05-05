Bayern confirm Ribery departure

BERLIN: Bayern Munich veteran Franck Ribery has said he wants to leave the Bavarians celebrating a league and cup double after confirming that he will end his 12-year spell at the Bundesliga club after this season.

In a statement on their website on Sunday, Bayern announced the Frenchman would not extend his contract beyond June 2019. “When I came to Bayern it was a dream come true, it is amazing that I have been here for 12 years,” said Ribery, 36, who joined in 2007 and has won eight Bundesliga titles.

“It won’t be easy to leave, but we must never forget what we have achieved together.” “I hope that we can win the Bundesliga and the German Cup before I go.”