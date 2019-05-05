PM asks Tareen, Qureshi to make it up

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has met PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in separate meetings and asked them to diffuse tension between them, sources said.

The prime minister met Tareen and Qureshi two days ago and instructed them to bury the hatchet, reports Geo. During the meeting, matters of federal and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments came under discussion. The prime minister also discussed matters of provincial cabinets with the two PTI leaders.

Changes can be expected in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in the coming days after a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet, sources added. The two political heavyweights have been critical of each other in the past.