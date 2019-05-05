close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DR
Desk Report
May 6, 2019

PM asks Tareen, Qureshi to make it up

Top Story

DR
Desk Report
May 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has met PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in separate meetings and asked them to diffuse tension between them, sources said.

The prime minister met Tareen and Qureshi two days ago and instructed them to bury the hatchet, reports Geo. During the meeting, matters of federal and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments came under discussion. The prime minister also discussed matters of provincial cabinets with the two PTI leaders.

Changes can be expected in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in the coming days after a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet, sources added. The two political heavyweights have been critical of each other in the past.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story