‘Some elements creating unrest in tribal districts’

GHALLANAI: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said some elements were trying to create unrest in tribal districts.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is trying to develop the newly merged districts but some elements are trying to create unrest to please their foreign masters,” he told a public gathering at Bakhel Halimzai.

Members National Assembly Sajid Khan Mohmand and others also spoke on the occasion. The minister said the PTI government committed to addressing the grievances of Pakhtuns. “The Pakhtuns have been given important portfolios in the cabinet. The sacrifices of Pakhtuns are being recongnised and efforts are on to put these areas on road to development,” he said, adding, where were the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leaders when the drone attacks were being carried out in tribal areas.

“These people are playing into the hands of foreign forces and don’t want these areas to develop,” he added.