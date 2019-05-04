Minister rules out cut in education budget

LAHORE: The first session of the 17th convocation of Government College University (GCU) was held here on Saturday and the university conferred PhD degree upon a visually-impaired person, Muhammad Arif Mughal, in Urdu literature, while Pakistan Navy psychologist Commander Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum also received his PhD degree in psychology. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest of the event. He along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah awarded the degrees and rolls of honour to PhD and MPhil scholars.

Shafqat Mahmood negated the media reports that there were going to be 50 per cent cut in the federal higher education budget. He said that Rs 65 billion were allocated to the Higher Education Commission last year, but for the next year they had demanded Rs. 103 billion. “Allocating any amount in between would in no way mean any cut in the budget,” he said. He said Pakistan was passing through difficult economic period and there were obviously financial constraints, so they needed to look at the innovative solutions. He also revealed that they were moving towards a system where those who could afford must pay fully for the higher education while deserving students were granted scholarships.

Shafqat Mahmood said he felt extreme pride in coming to preside over the convocation of his alma mater where he didn't only study but also taught for a couple of years. He congratulated the VC and his team on improving the university's international ranking and boosting research and co-curricular activities. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said some more graduates, including 13 PhD students, couldn't receive their degrees because the Higher Education Department (HED) delayed the extension of GCU's Controller of Examinations. He said terms of reference for the appointment against senior positions forwarded to HED three years ago after the approval of GCU Syndicate were still pending. However, the VC proudly shared that the university faculty had been strengthened during the last three years. He added that GCU recruited experienced and qualified faculty by convening a record number of 17 selection boards in which 11 professors, 5 distinguished professors, three professors on various Chairs, 27 associate professors, 34 assistant professors and two foreign faculty professors had been appointed.

Prof Hassan Shah also highlighted that GCU faculty published 596 research articles in refereed national and international impact factor research journals and supervised 1,828 research dissertations penned down by their students. He said his faculty was engaged in carrying out 66 research projects worth Rs 126.506 million during the last academic year. Also, GCU scientists have registered 10 patents and filed another five which will be registered soon in a couple of years,” the VC said.

Earlier, the minister and VC presented “Prof GD Sondhi Medal” for overall excellent performance to Maryam Ijaz, “Mohammad Idrees Medal” for Best Debater to Muhammad Abdullah, “Daud Ilyas Medal” for outstanding intermediate student to Muhammad Faizan,

“Dr Saida Karamat Medal” for Best Woman Graduate to Hafiza Qurat-Ul-Ain Fatimah, “Waleed Iqbal Medal” for Best English Parliamentary Speaker to Mohiba Ahmad, while “Thespian Medal” for excellent performance in Dramatics was conferred upon Mariam Hassan Naqvi.

Besides medals and rolls and honour, a total of 1,828 degrees would be awarded this year at the university's two-day convocation which included 23 PhD, 354 MS/MPhil, 290 MA/MSc degrees and 1161 BA/BSc degrees.

Justice Nasira Javid Iqbal would chair the second session of the convocation on Sunday (today) at 10:30pm in which position holders of BA/BSc (Hons) would be awarded degrees and medals.