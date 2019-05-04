Security forces vacate Press Club building after 11 years

KHAR: The security forces on Saturday vacated the building of the Bajaur Press Club and handed it over to the journalist community after 11 years.

The security forces used the Bajaur Press Club building after the launch of a military operation against the militants in Bajaur some 11 years back.

Bajaur Press Club acting President Irfanullah Jan, Zahid Jan, Ma’az Khan, Tahir Khan Durrani, Hanifullah, Samiullah and a large number of other journalists were present on the occasion. The military and civil administration officials also attended the handing over ceremony. The local journalists welcomed the move, saying it would help them carry out their professional duties in a better way. Meanwhile, the security forces also vacated the building of the lone public library in Bajaur.