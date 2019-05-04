DIG directs for effective security during Ramazan

Islamabad : The police have been directed to ensure effective policing in the city and ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the worshipers during holy month of Ramazan.

These directions were made by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed in a meeting held here on Saturday at Rescue 15. The meeting held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar was attended among others by Additional SP Hassam bin Ibqal, SP (City) Sayed Aziz, SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal, SP (Rural) Muhammad Omer Khan, all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations, In-Charge Security Branch and senior police officials.

DIG (Operations) directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the entire city and put security on high alert during the holy month.

He said that no sluggish response in provision of effective security would be tolerated.

Complete coordination should be maintained among all police wings and effective action to be ensured against criminal elements.

Waqar Uddin Syed asked all police officials to resolve complaints of people on immediate basis received through PMDU portal. He directed all police officials to improve their performance by effectively combating crime and ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders at earliest.

DIG (Operations) said that strict monitoring should be ensured of those persons remained jailbirds earlier and effective strategy to be adopted to curb street crime.

He directed all officials for strict checking at entry and exit points of the city.

Waqar Uddin Syed asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He said that effective patrolling and high vigilance should be conducted during Ramadan.