Strict accountability enforced in police: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan has said a strict accountability system has been established in Punjab Police. Good officers and officials are being encouraged and strict departmental action is taken against incompetent, corrupt and irresponsible officers and officials, the IG said during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Forest Sibtain Khan at the Central Police Office.

The told the provincial minister the police officers and officials had been directed to behave politely with the public. The minister while acknowledging the police services said that provision of timely facilities to the public with the use of information technology in accordance with community policing was commendable and more than 13 services under one roof are being provided to people at all police Khidmat Marakiz in all districts of the province. Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan also chaired a meeting for assessment of progress of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) at Central Police Office. PHP Additional IG Manzoor Sarwar and PHP DIG Masoodul Hassan along with other officers were also present. Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan said that PHP officers and officials should take care of comfort of citizens during the process of checking documents of vehicles. Motorcycles and others vehicles should not be stopped without any reason should be stopped. There should be no delay in taking action against the vehicles having no registration number plates. He said the PHP with the help of local police should also ensure special and effective patrolling during the month of Ramazan and also increase patrolling hours especially during prayers of Fajr and Traweeh in mosques on highways. He said a new android app should be developed with the cooperation of Punjab Information Technology Board to decrease in incidents of robbery, dacoity and murder. The app should have complete data of criminals, he added.

transferred: Punjab Inspector General of Police Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer/ posting orders of four police officers. According to details, Hafizabad SP Investigation Muhammad Tahir Maqsood has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Madina Town, Faisalabad vice Mohammad Akmal who has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Sheikhupura. Nasir Mukhtar Rajput, awaiting posting, has been posted as AIG Training Central Police Office, Lahore while Sialkot SDPO City Hina Munawar has been ordered to report to the Central Police Office, Lahore with immediate effect.