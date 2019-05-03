Seven injured over property dispute

LAHORE : Seven people suffered injuries in a fight which broke out between two groups in City Raiwind area on Friday following a property issue.

The injured were removed to hospital where the condition of the three victims was stated to be in danger. The injured were identified as Muhammad Lateef, 25, Yaseen, 45, Abdul Hameed, 50, Muhammad Younas, 65 and his three sons Muhammad Shafiq, 25, Muhammad Farooq, 18, and Muhammad Usman, 24. Younas and Lateef suffered bullet wounds while the others were injured with axes and clubs.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 1,010 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which 12 people died and 1,096 suffered injuries.

As many as 629 victims of road accidents were badly injured and removed to hospitals while 465 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams. Body found: A 50-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the Data Darbar police area on Friday. The body was spotted by passersby on a road.

open court: On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashfaq Khan held open court at his office and listened to the problems of the citizens.

The citizens lodged various complains at the open court, on which, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan issued orders to the police officers concerned to redress their genuine grievances. The DIG Operations said the open court at his office would be held on a regular basis on every Friday from 3pm to 5pm.

PSCA: A delegation of Pakistan Forum for Democratic Policing (PFDP) visited the PPIC3 project of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities at Qurban Lines on Friday. The 21-member delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of PSCA by Operation Commander SP Tauseef Hadir. “We are transforming Police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated and modern emergency response unit,” he said.