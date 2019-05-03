First conference for tribal districts’ police officers held

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan on Friday said that the valour and bravery exhibited by the forces against the terrorists and anti-state elements would be remembered.

Presiding over the first conference of regional and district police officers of the newly merged districts at police headquarters, the IGP termed the event a milestone in the history of policing in the tribal districts. The police chief welcomed the former Levies and Khassadars and congratulated them on participating in the august forum.

The conference discussed the salary disbursement mechanism, budgetary allocation, infrastructure, police uniforms, fuel charges and other issues. On the occasion, it was directed to further carry on the steps and strategy adopted in the light of previous meetings held in this connection. The RPOs and DPOs presented power point briefings to the chair.

Addressing the conference, the IGP said the forces based in the tribal districts had performed their duty as a frontline of defence against terrorists and in the process rendered sacrifices. The IGP termed the induction of the former Levies and Khassadars in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police a big success.