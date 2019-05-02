Recommendations made for sustainable development

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, collaborated with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Energy and Power Department to hold a day-long conference on province’s energy resource.
The conference focused on public-private partnership where the energy experts presented policy recommendations to the KP govt to facilitate sustainable development through innovative partnerships with the private sector. The USAID-funded USPCAS-E programme at UET Peshawar is a world-class education and applied research centre for Energy that produces specialist human resource and technologies, and facilitates academia-industry collaboration and policy formulation to find sustainable solutions to country’s energy challenges.
