Fri May 03, 2019
Recommendations made for sustainable development

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: The US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, collaborated with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Energy and Power Department to hold a day-long conference on province’s energy resource.

The conference focused on public-private partnership where the energy experts presented policy recommendations to the KP govt to facilitate sustainable development through innovative partnerships with the private sector. The USAID-funded USPCAS-E programme at UET Peshawar is a world-class education and applied research centre for Energy that produces specialist human resource and technologies, and facilitates academia-industry collaboration and policy formulation to find sustainable solutions to country’s energy challenges.

