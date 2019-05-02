Crushed to death

HARIPUR: A physically-challenged boy was killed when a loaded dumper ran over him near Hattar Industrial Estate, police and eyewitnesses said on Thursday.

Danish, 18, got handicapped a few years back but did not lose courage and learnt the skill of mobile repairing. On Wednesday evening, he was on way back home on his tricycle after closing his shop, when a recklessly driven loaded dumper truck ran over him, killing him on the spot. The driver of the dumper truck managed to escape from the scene.