Over 800 get degrees at BU convocation

Islamabad : Degrees were given away to 881 graduates during the Bahria University Islamabad's 21st convocation here at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

President Dr Arif Alvi, who is the chancellor of Bahria University, and the university's rector conferred degrees to the students of PhD, MPhil, masters and undergraduate programmes.

Twenty-three high-achieving students got gold medals and 17 silver medals.

The president stressed the need for modernising education in the country saying contemporary trends in the education system are vital for national progress and development.

He said developed countries had improved their education systems by establishing resourceful institutions and synchronising them with the newest market demands.

The president urged universities to produce graduates in accordance with the requirements of the country’s development. He called for the development of research and development departments in universities to provide opportunities to students for putting their academic knowledge to practice.

The president also students to practice moral teachings of Islam saying Islam has brought about a social revolution by uplifting deprived segments of society.