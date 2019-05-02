SBP, HEC lock horns in title clash

KARACHI: The four-day final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II will commence at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, from Thursday (today) between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The star-studded SBP outplayed Navy inside two days to blast their way into the final. HEC, on the other hand, had to fight till the very last moments of the third day to overcome Sabir’s Poultry in the other semi-final.

Sabir’s Poultry had set HEC a 201-run target in the final. Their bowlers then reduced HEC to 112 for eight before the match was declared as draw as the Sabir’s Poultry bowlers ran out of time to dismiss the oppositions and claim an outright win. HEC qualified for the final on the basis of their six-run first innings lead.

HEC captain Asfand Mehran is looking forward to a competitive final against SBP. He hopes that his team will continue the good work in the big game.

“This has been a total team effort from HEC, I don’t want to single out anyone in particular as everyone including the management, the reserve players and the eleven that has featured in the games leading up to the final have put in a big effort. State Bank will be a challenge for us but I have full confidence in my players,” Asfand said.

State Bank is being captained by Pakistan ODI batsman Saad Ali who made his international debut in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia in the UAE. Saad praised his team’s combined effort and is hopeful of a similar show in the final.

“We have performed well. I am happy with my own performance, the likes of Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Salahuddin have done very well with the bat. Among the bowlers Mohammad Ilyas, Taj Wali and Basit have shown great commitment and skill,” he said.

“We are one match away from winning the title and are focused on the game. I also want to thank our management for their unflinching support throughout the season,” Saad said.

Saad has contributed 349 runs in five innings so far with the help of one century. The tournament’s batting charts are topped by Sabir’s Poultry batsman Mohammad Imran who amassed 450 runs at 64.29 in eight innings with the help of one century.

PIA’s Shehzar Mohammad is at the second spot, in five innings, as the opening batsman scored 365 runs with the help of two centuries. His average remains 91.25. HEC top scorer is right-handed batsman Fahad Usman. In seven innings before the final, Fahad scored 343 runs at 57.17, including two centuries.

Sabir’s Poultry fast bowler Nisar Ahmad is on the top of the bowling charts as the right-armer claimed 28 wickets in four matches at 16.04. Civil Aviation Authority’s Ahsan Jamil collected 25 wickets in three games at 14.84.

Mohammad Ilyas has taken 20 wickets in four games for State Bank, while HEC’s best bowler is Mamoon Riaz with a tally of 17 wickets in four games. Nasar Khan and Muhammad Kaleem will supervise the match, while Ali Naqvi will be the match referee. The winners will get Rs 500,000, with the runners-up to collect Rs 250,000. Similarly, Rs50,000 each will be handed over to the best bowler, best batsman and best stumper.