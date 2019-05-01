National Boxing in full swing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The 37th National Boxing Championship got into full swing on Tuesday here at the Amir Khan Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.
Results: 75kg: Saiful Manan (Army) bt Amjad (Islamabad, declared unfit to continue); Hasnain Ali (PAF) bt Zeeshan Ali (Gilgit Baltistan) by weight out; Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Zia Awan (AJK) by weight out; Ehsanullah (Balochistan) bt Javed Akhtar Khan (Railways), referee stopped contest in 2nd round; Khalil Asghar (Sindh) bt Faizan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 5-0.
81kg: Bilal Khan (Sindh) bt M Faheemuddin (Police) by knockout; Adil Said (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Shabbir Ahmed (Railways) 3-2; Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan) bt Abdul Hanan (AJK) 5-0; Naeem Khan (PAF) bt Kaleemullah (Punjab) 4-1.
ISLAMABAD: The 37th National Boxing Championship got into full swing on Tuesday here at the Amir Khan Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.
Results: 75kg: Saiful Manan (Army) bt Amjad (Islamabad, declared unfit to continue); Hasnain Ali (PAF) bt Zeeshan Ali (Gilgit Baltistan) by weight out; Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Zia Awan (AJK) by weight out; Ehsanullah (Balochistan) bt Javed Akhtar Khan (Railways), referee stopped contest in 2nd round; Khalil Asghar (Sindh) bt Faizan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 5-0.
81kg: Bilal Khan (Sindh) bt M Faheemuddin (Police) by knockout; Adil Said (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Shabbir Ahmed (Railways) 3-2; Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan) bt Abdul Hanan (AJK) 5-0; Naeem Khan (PAF) bt Kaleemullah (Punjab) 4-1.