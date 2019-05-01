National Boxing in full swing

ISLAMABAD: The 37th National Boxing Championship got into full swing on Tuesday here at the Amir Khan Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Results: 75kg: Saiful Manan (Army) bt Amjad (Islamabad, declared unfit to continue); Hasnain Ali (PAF) bt Zeeshan Ali (Gilgit Baltistan) by weight out; Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Zia Awan (AJK) by weight out; Ehsanullah (Balochistan) bt Javed Akhtar Khan (Railways), referee stopped contest in 2nd round; Khalil Asghar (Sindh) bt Faizan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 5-0.

81kg: Bilal Khan (Sindh) bt M Faheemuddin (Police) by knockout; Adil Said (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Shabbir Ahmed (Railways) 3-2; Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan) bt Abdul Hanan (AJK) 5-0; Naeem Khan (PAF) bt Kaleemullah (Punjab) 4-1.