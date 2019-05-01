close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

National Boxing in full swing

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The 37th National Boxing Championship got into full swing on Tuesday here at the Amir Khan Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Results: 75kg: Saiful Manan (Army) bt Amjad (Islamabad, declared unfit to continue); Hasnain Ali (PAF) bt Zeeshan Ali (Gilgit Baltistan) by weight out; Tanveer Ahmed (Navy) bt Zia Awan (AJK) by weight out; Ehsanullah (Balochistan) bt Javed Akhtar Khan (Railways), referee stopped contest in 2nd round; Khalil Asghar (Sindh) bt Faizan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 5-0.

81kg: Bilal Khan (Sindh) bt M Faheemuddin (Police) by knockout; Adil Said (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) bt Shabbir Ahmed (Railways) 3-2; Ajmal Pathan (Balochistan) bt Abdul Hanan (AJK) 5-0; Naeem Khan (PAF) bt Kaleemullah (Punjab) 4-1.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports