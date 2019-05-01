Mazari calls for power alliances

Islamabad : Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari on Tuesday suggested moving forward to develop a power bloc rather than just have an economic alliance adding that if China and Russia join Pakistan’s cooperative framework, then US unilaterally imposed sanctions can be countered.

She was speaking at the inaugural session of the seminar titled ‘Strategic Economic Bloc of Golden Ring Countries for Regional Peace and Economic Security’ organised by GREF.

She said it is the right time to move towards creating a sense of community of power because the political motivation is strong right now. “With the strong political motivation, we can move forward to create an economic bloc.” She emphasized on joint efforts for progress and economic stability of the region adding that security is an important prerequisite for peace and stability in the region.

In her talk, Dr Mazari discussed the concept of a New Strategic Economic Bloc of China-Iran-Pakistan-Russia and Turkey, the Golden Ring Bloc, for Regional Security and Economic Stability.

Dr Mazari said that one of the problems which we are confronting right now is the US sanctions on Iran. She pointed out that unlike previous sanctions theses US sanctions on Iran have no real bases in international law. She said these unilateral sanctions imposed by super power after its departure from a nuclear deal, JCPOA. She said these sanctions have no international legal backing but have the backing of a super power.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that if China and Russia come into our cooperative framework, then she sees no reason, why the US unilaterally imposed sanctions cannot be countered. She cited CPEC as an example of it.

Dr Mazari further said that Russia is now re defining itself and hoped that Russia will come forward and play its due role. She said “we don’t want to see just transactional relationship but to move forward and develop a community of powers, where you have sense of community and cooperate in areas beyond the economic issue areas.”

Dr Mazari said with some countries have economic powers and some have military powers to support that community, this alliance has a potential to become a strong strategic organization or bloc. She urged for a wider vision than just an economic bloc and move forward for a much needed community of powers.

Dr Mazari said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to Iran, categorically stated that in the long run they see a strategic partnership emerging between Iran, Turkey and Pakistan with a strong history of RCD. She said with the ‘One Belt and One Road initiative,’ China now becomes an integral part of any sort of cooperative framework in this region.

She said EU primarily is an economic bloc but in fact the European coal and steel community which in the Room Treaty was the origins of the EU began because of political compulsions. She said that actually it is the political compulsion that pushes countries to form economic blocs.

Dr Mazari termed EU a supernatural body emerged in opposition of World War II. “When member countries give up their sovereignty in different issue areas that laws they have formed take precedent over their national laws and countries have to re adjust their laws in accordance with the laws that EU passes.”

Besides, Major General (r) Anis Ahmad Bajwa, Chairman GREF, Hasnain Reza Mirza President GREF, Zafarullah Khan, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services and others also spoke on the occasion.