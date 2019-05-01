Mobile water filtration plant launched

LAHORE: Punjab Governor’s wife Parveen Sarwar inaugurated Pakistan’s first mobile filtration plant in a housing scheme here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, clean water will be provided to the people of the areas having polluted water. The plant would purify 2,000 litres of water daily from all kinds of germs, including pollutant arsenic. Talking to the media, Parveen Sarwar said it was the Pakistan’s first water filtration plant which had been built at an estimated cost of Rs 6 million. She vowed to build such water filtration plants for the people living across the province in future. Replying to a question, Parveen Sarwar said the water filtration plant had a capacity of purifying 2,000 litres of clean water daily which would be provided to the areas which were affected by polluted water. She said that Sarwar Foundation had built collectively more than 172 water filtration plants in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

The hepatitis prevention programme has also been launched by the foundation to examine and treat the patents free of cost. The programme has also been extended to the jails where the prisoners having hepatitis are being treated. More than 30,000 patients of hepatitis have been tested and treated in jails so far, she said.

social welfare dept: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema the institutes like Qasr-e-Behbood is playing important role in empowering the girls for giving them their due status in society.

It is a good thing that learning opportunities under the umbrella of Social Welfare Department were being provided to the boys and girls, he said while addressing a ceremony of cooking competition organised by Qasr-e-Behbood, Social Welfare Department, in connection with the Mother’s Day here on Tuesday. Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said, “By organising such competitions we have made an attempt to pay tributes to mothers.”