SL Muslim women uncover out of fear

COLOMBO: Religious tensions and a government ban on covering the face since the Easter Sunday suicide attacks have forced Muslim women in Sri Lanka to shun veils, head scarves and long robes in public. Muslims in the South Asian nation have felt they are a target ever since IS suicide bombers killed more than 250 people with their coordinated strikes on six churches and hotels. Many women said they stopped wearing niqab face veils, hijab scarves and abaya robes straight after the attacks, which have been claimed by the Islamic State group.