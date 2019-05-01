Say no to smoking

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Smoking is no less than a slow poison that gradually starts to destroy a person's health. A cigarette contains nicotine, which is very addictive. Smokers say that they smoke to relieve stress but in reality they have higher stress levels than nonsmokers.
People who smoke have a higher chance to get lung cancer and heart diseases. Everybody knows the harm of smoking but nobody cares and this attitude needs to be changed.
Safia Kamran
Karachi
Smoking is no less than a slow poison that gradually starts to destroy a person's health. A cigarette contains nicotine, which is very addictive. Smokers say that they smoke to relieve stress but in reality they have higher stress levels than nonsmokers.
People who smoke have a higher chance to get lung cancer and heart diseases. Everybody knows the harm of smoking but nobody cares and this attitude needs to be changed.
Safia Kamran
Karachi