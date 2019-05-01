close
May 1, 2019

Say no to smoking

Newspost

 
May 1, 2019

Smoking is no less than a slow poison that gradually starts to destroy a person's health. A cigarette contains nicotine, which is very addictive. Smokers say that they smoke to relieve stress but in reality they have higher stress levels than nonsmokers.

People who smoke have a higher chance to get lung cancer and heart diseases. Everybody knows the harm of smoking but nobody cares and this attitude needs to be changed.

Safia Kamran

Karachi

