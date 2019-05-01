close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 1, 2019

COAS visits Abbottabad

Top Story

A
APP
May 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre Abbottabad on Tuesday. According to a press release issued here by ISPR, the COAS had visited the Frontier Force Regimental Centre, Abbottabad and attended the ceremony. The COAS installed Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi as Colonel Commandant of the FF Regiment.

Outgoing Colonel of FF Regiment Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood Awan, Retd, and a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers were present. Upon arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. The COAS appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of FF Regiment for the defence of the motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story