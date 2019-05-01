COAS visits Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre Abbottabad on Tuesday. According to a press release issued here by ISPR, the COAS had visited the Frontier Force Regimental Centre, Abbottabad and attended the ceremony. The COAS installed Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi as Colonel Commandant of the FF Regiment.

Outgoing Colonel of FF Regiment Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood Awan, Retd, and a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers were present. Upon arrival, the COAS laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument. The COAS appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of FF Regiment for the defence of the motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.