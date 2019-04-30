Girl abducted

DASKA: An 18-year-old girl was abducted in the area of Satra police on Monday. The daughter of Abdul Hadi was going to college when accused Ibrar and his accomplices kidnapped her.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: A man and his wife were deprived of cash and valuables on Monday. Faisal and his wife were going to home when bandits intercepted them and snatched cash, a cell phone and gold ornaments.

POWER THEFT CASE: Police Monday booked two people on charges of stealing electricity on Monday. On the report of an SDO of Gepco, police registered cases against accused Abid and Asif for stealing power.