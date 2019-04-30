Chan calls on Punjab CM: Opposition afraid of accountability, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday.

During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest, including political situation and media related strategy came under discussion. Gulraiz Afzal Chan MPA was also present on the occasion.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that opposition is afraid of the accountability process and added that no thief will be let off. The people are yearning for the accountability of the plunderers.

“Attention has been paid to the provision of healthcare and educational facilities and the development schemes relating to the backward areas are being personally monitored by me” he said.

“I am also monitoring the ground realities by visiting various districts, no one will be allowed any interference in the mission of public service” he said. The opinion of the public representatives is given credence for finalising development schemes, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that Punjab was moving towards durable development and Usman Buzdar was genuinely working for public welfare. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here Monday in which the performance of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the renovation of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara were reviewed.

In his address, the chief minister disclosed that the scope of WCLA would be expanded to other districts of the province where historical buildings would be restored to their original shape. The restoration of historical sites will help to improve the overall beauty of the cities along with the promotion of tourism. The provincial capital of Lahore and many other cities have their distinctive importance of historical nature and this can result in promoting tourism. He said that the PTI government was working to develop the tourism sector and informed that the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara would be restored to its original shape and construction and repair of road leading to the tomb would also be started soon. This step is an expression of unity with the people of Balochistan and the WCLA will be provided with every kind of assistance by the government, he added.

Walled City of Lahore Authority DG Kamran Lashari gave a briefing about the restoration of Lahore Fort wall and the royal kitchen along with the refurbishment of the tomb of Mir Chakar Azam Rind.