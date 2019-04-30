UAE spy suspect found ‘hanged’ in Turkish prison

ANKARA: A suspected Emirati spy who was detained by Turkish authorities 10 days ago has killed himself in prison, a Turkish government source and state media said on Monday.

The suspect was found dead in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu reported. A Turkish justice ministry source confirmed the report to AFP. Istanbul prosecutor’s office later said the suspect was found hanged on Sunday.

The man was taken into custody with another alleged spy as authorities probed whether they were tied to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October in Istanbul. The suspect was later formally charged with "military and political" and "international espionage", according to Anadolu.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered on October 2 after he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his upcoming marriage. While the kingdom initially denied having any knowledge of what happened to the former insider turned critic, Riyadh later blamed rogue Saudi agents for his killing. The Saudi public prosecutor has charged 11 people with Khashoggi’s murder.