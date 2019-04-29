close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2019

National Boxing begins today

Sports

LAHORE: The 37th edition of National Men's Boxing Championship will be starting from April 29th (Monday) at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Pugilists from all its affiliated units will take part while Army will be hosting the prestigious event which will be conducted as per AIBA/PBF Rules. Boxers in 10 weight categories including 49 kg ,52 kg, 56 kg, 60 kg, 64 kg, 69 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg, 91 kg and 91+kg will get a chance to showcase their skills in the event and rise to prominence at the national level.

This National Championship will also provide us a chance to short list the pugilists for the training camps of the upcoming South Asian Games to be held in Nepal this year in December. All affiliated units including Balochistan, KP, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, AJK, Army PAF, Navy, KE, KPT, Wapda, Railways and Police will participate in the national championship. Pakistan Army will defend its title as National Champion.

