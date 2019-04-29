Three wine sellers held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police on Sunday raided at house of a notorious bootlegger in Sector F-10/4 and recovered huge quantity of wine and beer from there, the police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has constituted special teams to ensure arrests of such anti-social elements.

On a tip off, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer to conduct a raid and arrest those involved in bootlegging activities.

SP (Investigation) constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan including ASI Hanif Kamal and others. This team conducted a raid at street no. 49 House No, 213 located in sector F-10/4 owned by notorious bootlegger Malik Saghar in limits of Shalimar Police Station.

Police team recovered 37 wine bottles, 400 cans of beer and also nabbed two bootleggers identified as Sajjad and Imran. Further raids are being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

Moreover, a team constituted by SP (Industrial Area) including ASI Zulfqar Ali along with others recovered 55 wine bottles from an accused Muhammad Yaseen during checking of his car (LE-5475).

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.

He also announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials arresting these bootleggers.