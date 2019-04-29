PU alumni’s meeting

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Alumni Association (PUAA) held its first annual general meeting at University Law College’s auditorium here on Sunday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad chaired the meeting while PUAA President Hafeez Khan, Senior Vice-President Raja Munawar, Vice-President Dr Saleha, General Secretary GA Sabri, executive member Ameer ul Azeem, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, PUAA Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, other office-bearers and executive members and a large number of PU alumni were present on the occasion. The meeting passed three resolutions and approved PUAA memorandum, which would be promulgated from April 28, 2019. Addressing the meeting, Prof Niaz Ahmad urged the PU alumni to play their role in welfare of the university. He said for the first time in the last 30 years, the first annual general meeting of the association had been organised. He said that due to administration’s efforts, PU’s few departments had been ranked internationally and Institute of Agricultural Sciences had been ranked among top 250 to 300 institutes in the world, which was a remarkable achievement.

Prof Niaz said the administration had adopted parameters of good governance and all admissions and appointments on teaching and non-teaching posts were being made purely on merit.