Importance of environmental information management system underlined

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar have highlighted the importance of environmental information management system in the country. They were speaking at the seminar titled "Global Perspectives & Way Forward for Environmental Information & Management in Pakistan". The Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan along with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under their Global Environmental Benefits (GEB) project had organised the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Saleem Janjua, Country Coordinator for GEB of the Ministry of Climate Change, presented the brief overview of the GEB initiative of the Government of Pakistan. He said the environmental information management system was required for better economic decision-making.

Amanullah Khan, Assistant Resident Representative of the UNDP, shared his annotations for environmental information and management system and its need for Pakistan. Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice-Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, was also present on the occasion.

She appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan through Ministry of Climate Change for initiating the GEB project and stressed the significance of environmental information management system in Pakistan.

The seminar speakers made presentations and held in-depth technical discussion on environmental information management system, best practices and way forward for Pakistan. The stakeholders and participants from different departments and organisations unanimously stressed the need for a robust environmental information management system. It was also agreed that all government departments/stakeholders would play own role in a coordinated manner for addressing key issues and safeguarding the environment in Pakistan.