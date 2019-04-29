WAPDA win National Beach Handball Championship

KARACHI: WAPDA were crowned champions of the 10th National Beach Handball Championship which concluded at the Agriculture University, Faisalabad, on Sunday.

WAPDA emerged as the winners after overcoming Army 2-0 with the scores of 17-16, 23-12. Punjab Whites got third position after beating Railways 2-1 with the scores of 15-10, 10-12, 4-3.

Police finished fifth when they edged past Higher Education Commission (HEC) 2-1 with the scores of 10-11, 15-12, 8-7. Punjab Greens got seventh place after beating Balochistan 23-7, 22-16. Sindh ended ninth.

Muzammal Hussain and Asim Saeed were the best scorers for WAPDA with 42 goals each. Hazrat Hussain was the best scorer from Army, also with 42 goals.

Earlier, a wheel-chair exhibition match for disabled persons was played between Punjab Whites and Punjab Greens which the latter won 9-3. An exhibition beach handball match was played between Afghanistan’s national team and bronze medallists Punjab which the latter won 13-9, 14-11.

Prof Dr Mohammad Ashraf, vice-chancellor University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), and Mohammad Hanif, vice-president Pakistan Handball Federation, presented medals to the leading sides.

The National Beach Handball Club league will begin from Monday (today) at the same venue. Besides Afghanistan, the five top-ranked clubs of Pakistan will feature in the league: Sohaib Handball Club, Lyallpur Tiger, National Club of Pakistan, Chishtian Club, Misaq Club. The matches will be day and night affairs.