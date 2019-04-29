Awais wins U21 bronze at Asian Karate

KARACHI: Mohammad Awais on Sunday made Pakistan proud when he won bronze medal in the 18th Asian Cadet, Junior and Under-21 Karate Championships in Malaysia.

The Quetta-born fighter achieved the milestone in -75 kilogramme category of the under-21 event. “He is a good fighter and has shown his guts,” Pakistan Karate Federation’s (PKF) chairman Mohammad Jehangir told ‘The News’ on Sunday. “He also beat a fighter from Saudi Arabia during his journey. Saudis are very good in karate,” he added.

Awais had also won gold in the South Asian Karate Championship in Sri Lanka. “Due to shortage of funds, Pakistan managed to send only two karatekas to the event without any official or coach. The PKF and karatekas managed the funds for participation from their personal resources,” PKF said in a press release.

“The PKF will continue its effort to promote and develop karate in Pakistan to secure laurels at international arenas,” PKF said. Karachi’s Syed Shah Noor was the other who featured in under-21 individual kata.