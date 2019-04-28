IIU Islamic law course ends

Islamabad : A four-month long 60th Islamic Law Course organised by the Shariah Academy of the International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad, concluded here on Thursday at the university’s Faisal Masjid campus.

The course participants included district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, attorneys, and law officers.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that legal fraternity plays an imperative role in building society as it deals with the provision of justice.

He said that the curse is a vital opportunity for the legal officials to correlate Pakistani judicial and law system to the systems of other Islamic countries.

He said the university is keen to improve capabilities of the important officials and such courses are part of that vision.

He hoped that the participants would apply the experiences and training in the practical professional life which will result in constructive results.

He reiterated his resolve that IIU will continue with its role of serving humanity.

Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, director general of the Shariah Academy, in his address told that the participants also visited KSA, Turkey, and Jordon where they met Pakistani ambassadors, judges of the Muslim countries’ courts, officials of academies and religious affairs ministers, where they exchanged the experiences.

The session was also attended by IIU Vice President Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Dr. Farkhanda Zia and other relevant staff members.