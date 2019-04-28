close
Sun Apr 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Ali Zafar records statement

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2019

Famous singer and musician Ali Zafar on Saturday recorded his statement in his defamation suit filed against singer Meesha Shafi before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad. The court also recorded the statement of a witness Baqar Abbas and summoned other witnesses to the next hearing going to be held on May 4. After the court proceedings, Ali Zafar while talking to the media said that he wasn’t called to court but he came as he was telling the truth. The singer claimed that in the eyes of law Meesha’s case had been dismissed. Meesha’s appeal has also been dismissed and I am already innocent. I had filed the case for the all the psychological and financial damage she has done to me and my family, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore