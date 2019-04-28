Ali Zafar records statement

Famous singer and musician Ali Zafar on Saturday recorded his statement in his defamation suit filed against singer Meesha Shafi before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad. The court also recorded the statement of a witness Baqar Abbas and summoned other witnesses to the next hearing going to be held on May 4. After the court proceedings, Ali Zafar while talking to the media said that he wasn’t called to court but he came as he was telling the truth. The singer claimed that in the eyes of law Meesha’s case had been dismissed. Meesha’s appeal has also been dismissed and I am already innocent. I had filed the case for the all the psychological and financial damage she has done to me and my family, he added.