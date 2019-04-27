close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 27, 2019

PPP senator meets Saudi dignitary

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan met the visiting speaker of Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh on Friday. A press release issued here on Friday said that the PPP senator welcomed the Saudi speaker and expressed the hope that Dr Abdullah’s visit would further strengthen the Pak-Saudi relations. He also appreciated the role of Dr Abdullah Sheikh and also Saudi Arabia for extending support to Pakistan in difficult times.

