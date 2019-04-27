Artwork of Dr Masooma goes on display

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has arranged an exhibition of Dr Masooma Abbas on its premises.

Titled 'pensive nature', the event was inaugurated by Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq. Appreciating the work of Dr. Masooma, she admired the use of nature as a metaphor defining life and its transition taking refuge in colours.

Dr. Masooma Abbas is a visual artist, research scholar, and art historian, Post-Doctoral Fellow of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, PhD Fine Arts, Lahore College for Women University, and Master of Fine Arts (silver medallist) LCWU.

She has participated in almost 20 group shows of painting and calligraphy at the national level since 1996. Her “Passion for Freedom” 10 Days Residency Program held at The Institute of Visual Arts and Design LCWU, May 2014. She performed seven National solo exhibitions showing the diversity of colours in her work of art.

The solo exhibition at the PNCA showed the artist's contemplative nature which she expressed through her indigenous natural surroundings in rich acrylic tones. The artwork aims to generate positivity in society by bringing it close to the beauty and intellectual content of Nature. People from all walks of life attended the opening ceremony. The exhibition will continue until May 4.