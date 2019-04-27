Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City C’ship begins today

KARACHI: A total of 72 teams will vie for top honors in Leisure Leagues Karachi Intra-City Six-a-Side Football Championship, which commences on Saturday (today) here at KMC Stadium.

The 72 teams are the winners or the losing finalists of different Leisure Leagues’ tournaments and leagues. The teams have been divided into two groups of 36 teams each. The bottom four teams in the groups will have to play one extra match to claim a spot in the 32-team knockout phase.

The knockout phase will eventually give a winner of the championship, who will earn a berth in the Leisure National Championship, which will be played in July in Karachi. The Karachi Intra-City will conclude on April 28.

More than 70 teams will feature in National Championship, which will eventually give a national champion, who will represent Pakistan in the second edition of Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece. The International Socca Federation (ISF) marquee event will be held in October.

There are around 20 cities of the country where Leisure Leagues has hosted more than one league. Therefore, it will hold intra-city championships in those cities so that a city champion can emerge from there as well, similar to Karachi.

The city champion teams will be divided in groups of four teams each to play group stage matches in their respective regions. Top 20 teams will play in the LLP National Finals in Karachi in July this year.