Low-cost houses to be constructed across Punjab, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Housing Task Force at his office here Friday to review the progress made on Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that low-cost houses would be constructed in different districts of the province under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. It is a revolutionary project of the PTI government and keeping in view its importance, the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would be moved forward speedily.

He said that six sub-committees had been constituted under Punjab Housing Task Force. The pilot project of low-cost houses will be started in villages and its scope will be gradually extended to the 36 districts.

He said that construction of houses would be started under Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in other districts after Renala Khurd, Chishtian and Lodhran. The Punjab Housing Task Force will be given seed money, he said.

The chief minister directed to forward the case to the cabinet committee on finance and development and added that approval of by-laws will soon be taken from the cabinet. He said that the capacity of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency would be enhanced. Usman Buzdar said that Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would create ample opportunities for employment and the dream of providing shelter to the low-income families would also be fulfilled.

He assured to provide the all-out possible cooperation for speedy implementation of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. He said the low-income housing project for the villages was a unique initiative which would increase economic activities in the rural areas. He also directed to start work on this project at the earliest.