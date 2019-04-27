Fund raising gala organised

ISLAMABAD: To give quality education to poor student, a fund raising gala was organized by Spanish embassy in collaboration with Serena hotel here on Friday.

A renowned Spanish singer Alba Apreida performed along with his team. The purpose of this gala was to raise funds for Khaghan Memorial Trust, which working on different educational projects.

Aziz Bolani, CE Serena Hotel on occasion said that they welcome exchange of different cultural events between Spain and Pakistan. Spanish Ambassador Manual Doron Galmor Reeko said that the purpose of this event was to raise funds for educational projects and to promote culture.

Khaghan Memorial Trust Director Khurram Khan thanked Spanish embassy and Serena Hotel for arranging the event and said that they are striving to educated more and more needy students so that they may play better role in society.