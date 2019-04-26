Maurice Lacroix wins prestigious Red Dot Design award

SINGAPORE: After receiving the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for several years running, 2019 proved no exception for Maurice Lacroix, with the jury members being won over by the new AIKON Automatic Skeleton.

The internationally renowned competition puts the spotlight on innovations in product design, communication design and design concepts.

The prizes, which are presented by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany, are awarded by leading exper ts who wish to recognize innovation and know-how in creative industries.

The winning products in each sector are subject to considerable competition and must satisfy the jury’s critical eye. The chosen designs have not only demonstrated extraordinary creativity, they have also proven that design is an integral component of innovative product solutions.

Peter Zec, Creator of the Red Dot Design Award

In 2018, the event received almost 6,300 applications from over 59 countries. The Red Dot A ward has become one of the most sought-after quality labels in design excellence. This prize is particularly important for us because it represents the AIKON collection’s first award. This recognition proves that our chosen strategy is understood and recognised by the profession. Stéphane Waser, Managing Director of Maurice Lacroix Maurice Lacroix is very proud that it has received plaudits for yet another watch by employing inventiveness and notable expertise.****