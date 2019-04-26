close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Forex reserves fall to $15.994 billion

Business

April 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $201 million, or 1.24 percent, to $15.994 billion during the week ended April 19, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves stood at $16.195 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined $219 million to $9.024 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

However, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks rose to $6.970 billion from $6.952 billion.

