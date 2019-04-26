Forex reserves fall to $15.994 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $201 million, or 1.24 percent, to $15.994 billion during the week ended April 19, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves stood at $16.195 billion in the previous week.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan declined $219 million to $9.024 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.
However, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks rose to $6.970 billion from $6.952 billion.
