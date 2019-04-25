Assault charges after Manchester stabbing

MANCHESTER: A man and a teenager have been charged with assault after a brawl in which a 24-year-old was stabbed to death.

Barristers’ clerk Joe O’Brien died in hospital after he suffered serious stab wounds in the fight outside the Royal Oak Hotel in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, at about 3am on Sunday.A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said Daniel Kamara, 22, and a 17-year-old boy from Failsworth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with section 18 assault and violent disorder. They were due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man was treated in hospital for stab wounds following the fight and has since been discharged. O’Brien, from Blackley, Manchester, was described by his family as “a much-loved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend to many”.

In a statement, his mother Roz McDonald said: “He was hard working and had a great sense of humour. He was kind and generous, both with his time and with his money.” Anyone with dashcam footage from the time of the incident is asked to email it to police on [email protected]