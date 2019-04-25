Imran off to China for 2nd BRF

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark upon a four-day official visit to China today (Thursday). He is paying the visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) in Beijing.

It has been officially stated here Wednesday that the Prime Minister will deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the Forum and participate in the Leaders' Round Table.

The Prime Minister will also participate in different other events related to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Belt and Road Forum provides a platform to countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity, policy synergy, socio-economic development and trade and commerce. Leaders from forty countries and delegations from over 100 countries, international organisations and corporate sector would participate in the event. Prime Minister Imran Khan who will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation, will also hold meetings with several heads of state, government and corporate and business leaders.

Another prominent feature of Imran Khan's visit to Beijing will be the signing of the second phase of Free Trade Agreement between Pakistan and China. Special measures are being contemplated under the agreement to safeguard interests of the Pakistani industries while promoting trade with China.

Several other agreements and MoUs are also expected to be signed during the visit to further boost cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields. The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. The Prime Minister will also attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019 and address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Beijing. This will be the second visit of the Prime Minister to China. He had earlier paid a state visit to China in November last year.