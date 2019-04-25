PFA raids two factories producing tainted milk

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority’s Dairy Safety teams took action against two factories producing tainted milk from hazardous chemicals in the areas of the Sahiwal and Okara.

Carrying out a grand operation, the PFA teams confiscated more than 21,600 litre unwholesome food, including 1,000 litre contaminated milk, 20,000 litre chemicals, 600 kg banaspati ghee and a huge quantity of raw material. The authority also took into possession the machines during the raids.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that tainted milk was being by prepared using powder, chemicals and banaspati ghee. He said impure milk was supplied in different cities of Punjab especially Lahore. Use of tainted milk is injurious to health and causes stomach diseases, he added.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA was doing work to curb the sale of adulterated milk and eliminate the mafia involved in it. PFA is doing work on the pasteurisation policy by following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding the purpose of the pasteurisation law was to ensure provision of quality milk to the people.

Meanwhile, the PFA in collaboration with Mayo Hospital organised an awareness camp on the role of diet in prevention and treatment of hepatitis. A 25-member team of expert nutritionists and doctors guided more than 500 people about the dietary guidelines after their complete medical examination.