Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

Fancy words

Newspost

 
In Pakistan, students believe that the impressive way of writing in English is to use difficult words which confuse the reader. On the contrary, good English should avoid complexity and instead opt for clarity.

Dazzling the reader with fancy words will only provoke ridicule. The intelligent way of writing is to prefer familiar words over those picked from the dictionary.

Muhammad Adil ( Peshawar )

