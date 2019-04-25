tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Pakistan, students believe that the impressive way of writing in English is to use difficult words which confuse the reader. On the contrary, good English should avoid complexity and instead opt for clarity.
Dazzling the reader with fancy words will only provoke ridicule. The intelligent way of writing is to prefer familiar words over those picked from the dictionary.
Muhammad Adil ( Peshawar )
In Pakistan, students believe that the impressive way of writing in English is to use difficult words which confuse the reader. On the contrary, good English should avoid complexity and instead opt for clarity.
Dazzling the reader with fancy words will only provoke ridicule. The intelligent way of writing is to prefer familiar words over those picked from the dictionary.
Muhammad Adil ( Peshawar )