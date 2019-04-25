FPCCI team to attend trade mission

KARACHI: A 33-member businessmen delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and American Pak Business Development Forum will attend Trade Mission 2019 to be held from April 27 to 30 in Houston, Texas.

The delegation, led by Dr Mirza lkhtiar Baig, senior vice president of the FPCCI, and comprising leading exporters, real estate developers, businessmen from textile, IT and other sectors, left for Houston, a statement issued on Wednesday said.

Besides the exhibition, 828 meetings will be arranged by Pakistan’s Consulate General in Houston and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Houston.

Dr Baig will also meet with Greater Houston Partnership, Houston Karachi Sister City Association representatives. The meetings will also be attended by Mark Russell, senior commercial counselor of US Commercial Services.

Leader of the business community S M Muneer would also join from Canada along with FPCCI Vice President Noor Ahmed Khan. Dr Baig said that the US has withdrawn GSP duty-free status for India and Turkey, and Pakistani exporters are trying to get the maximum share of trade after withdrawal of GSP facility from India.

He thanked US Consul General JoAnne Wagner and team for facilitating the delegation’s visit to Houston.