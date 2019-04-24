close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

Issue created as principal takes 'picture' of BA English paper

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: The Principal of Government Guru Nanak Degree College Boys Tuesday allegedly took the picture of an English paper of BA from the examination hall on Tuesday. According to superintendent of examination centre Dr Riaz Ahmad Shahid, Principal Mumtaz Ahmad came to the centre and took a photograph of the question paper of a candidate through his mobile phone after few minutes. The superintendent said he took his mobile phone into his custody. Principal Mumtaz told reporters he did not take the picture of the question paper. Director Colleges Lahore division Zafar Inayat Anjum has sought the report of the incident from DD Colleges Sikhawat Dogar. When contacted, Controller Examinations of the University of the Punjab Rauf Nawaz said an inquiry of the incident would be conducted and a legal action would be taken against responsible.

