NAB nabs ‘frontmen’ of Zardari, Shahbaz family

LAHORE/KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Tuesday arrested alleged frontmen for the Shahbaz Sharif family and Asif Ali Zardari in connection with fake accounts investigation. The NAB authorities arrested Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria from his residence in Clifton area of Karachi. In Lahore, NAB claims arresting Aftab Mehmood, another alleged frontman of Shahbaz family, who is accused of facilitating the family in money-laundering through illegal telegraphic transfers. The NAB authorities have termed the arrests major development in the ongoing probe against Shahbaz and sons as well as Asif Ali Zardari regarding money-laundering and assets beyond means probe. The Bureau claimed that during its investigation so far in money-laundering probe against Shahbaz and sons, they have found evidence of around Rs3 billion worth of alleged money-laundering.

Aftab Mehmood was arrested on the information provided by Shahid Shafique, who was arrested two days ago and his arrest was kept secret by NAB. Both the accused are cousins and as per initial investigation, both through mutual coordination laundered money for Shahbaz family. NAB, through a statement, claimed that Aftab Mehmood created bogus telegraphic transfers (TTs) for Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz and other family members through a foreign currency exchange ‘Usman International’ operating simultaneously in London and Birmingham.

The accused will be produced today (Wednesday) before an accountability court for obtaining his physical remand.

Earlier, the Bureau had arrested three alleged frontmen of Shahbaz family who allegedly laundered money for them. The three suspects include Qasim Qayyum, Fazal Dad and Mushtaq alias Cheeni. The Bureau after arresting Qasim and Fazal Dad had decided to summon Shahbaz family for questioning.

It stated that NAB chairman had received a report from the financial monitoring unit of the State Bank on January 12, 2018. The report showed a huge volume of suspicious transactions in the bank accounts of Hamza Shahbaz, Shahbaz Sharif and Salman Shahbaz. The NAB claimed that the evidence collected revealed that both accused provided a channel to Shahbaz family for laundering money by arranging fictitious entries for foreign remittances ostensibly sent by various individuals to their co-accused Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza, Salman and others.

The NAB further stated that Qasim Qayyum was running an illegal foreign exchange business at Sadiq Plaza, Mall Road, and at Ali Tower on MM Alam Road from 2005 to 2018. The investigation revealed that Qasim used to collect cash from the office of Salman Shahbaz at 55-K Model Town, Lahore, along with his employees and arranged fictitious foreign remittances (telegraphic transfers) in the bank accounts of co-accused Shahbaz family members. The other arrested accused Fazal Dad Abbasi is an old employee of Sharif Group and was working with Salman Shahbaz since 2005. He used to collect cash from different sources and hand over to Qasim Qayyum for arranging fictitious foreign remittances in the bank accounts of Shahbaz family, NAB added. NAB stated that as per financial monitoring report, transactions are of worth billions of rupees. The sources claimed that the NAB was likely to arrest Hamza on April 5 at the time of his appearance before the NAB CIT but the arrest of the co-accused Qayyum and Fazal Dad cautioned Hamza and he didn’t show up and later secured a bail from the Lahore High Court.